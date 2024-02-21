News & Insights

US Markets

Biden administration to cancel another $1.2 bln of student loans

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

February 21, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Written by Jeff Mason for Reuters ->

By Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday it is cancelling $1.2 billion worth of student loans for some 153,000 people who are eligible under a program used to make good on promises to increase loan forgiveness.

Biden last year pledged to find other avenues for tackling debt relief after the Supreme Court in June blocked a broader plan to forgive $430 billion in student loan debt.

The administration has now canceled some $138 billion in student debt for nearly 3.9 million people through executive actions, the White House said.

The latest announcement applies to people enrolled in a repayment program known as Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) and covers those who borrowed $12,000 or less who have been repaying the money for at least 10 years.

The move will "particularly help community college and other borrowers with smaller loans and put many on track to being free of student debt faster than ever before," the White House said.

Left-leaning progressive and young voters, whose support Biden needs to win re-election in November, have been vocal in advocating for student loan forgiveness on a wide scale. Republicans largely oppose such actions.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Miral Fahmy)

((jeff.mason@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8300; On Twitter: @jeffmason1; Reuters Messaging: jeff.mason.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.