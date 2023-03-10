US Markets
COP

Biden administration to back Willow oil project in Alaska - Bloomberg

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 10, 2023 — 05:41 pm EST

Written by Jasper Ward and Rami Ayyub for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has decided to authorize ConocoPhillips' COP.N Willow oil project in northwest Alaska, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Under the plan, ConocoPhillips would be permitted to drill from three locations, Bloomberg said, adding that the approval is set to be released next week.

Willow is a $6 billion project that would be located inside the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, a 23 million-acre (93 million-hectare) area on the state's North Slope that is the largest tract of undisturbed public land in the United States.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Rami Ayyub; writing by Kanishka Singh; editing by Tim Ahmann)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.