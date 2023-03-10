Biden administration to back Willow oil project in Alaska - Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has decided to authorize ConocoPhillips' COP.N Willow oil project in northwest Alaska, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Under the plan, ConocoPhillips would be permitted to drill from three locations, Bloomberg said, adding that the approval is set to be released next week.

Willow is a $6 billion project that would be located inside the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, a 23 million-acre (93 million-hectare) area on the state's North Slope that is the largest tract of undisturbed public land in the United States.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Rami Ayyub; writing by Kanishka Singh; editing by Tim Ahmann)

