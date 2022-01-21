Biden administration suspending 44 Chinese carrier U.S flights

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said Friday it would suspend 44 China-bound flights from the United States by Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 concerns.

The Biden administration action comes after Chinese authorities have suspended 44 total United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines flights after some passengers latest tested positive for COVID-19. The flight suspensions will begin Jan. 30 with Xiamen Airlines’ scheduled Los Angeles to Xiamen.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.