Biden administration raises minimum wage for federal employees to $15 -Axios

Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. federal agencies are being directed to raise the minimum wage for government employees to $15 an hour, Axios reported on Friday, citing a new guidance from the Office of Personnel Management.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.