Biden administration raises minimum wage for federal employees to $15 -Axios

Akriti Sharma Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. federal agencies are being directed to raise the minimum wage for government employees to $15 an hour, Axios reported on Friday, citing a new guidance from the Office of Personnel Management.

