Biden administration moving toward blocking JetBlue-Spirit merger - Politico

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice is likely to sue to block a pending $3.8 billion merger between JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O and Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N, Politico reported on Friday, citing five people with knowledge of the matter.

The DoJ could file a suit as soon as March, according to the report, which added that people in the department's anti-trust division have competing opinions about whether to bring a case.

Spirit, JetBlue and the DoJ did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Earlier this week, JetBlue officials answered questions and gave depositions as the DoJ pressed on with its anti-trust review.

On Feb. 8, Spirit Airlines said it expects U.S. anti-trust regulators to decide whether to allow the low-cost carrier to proceed with the merger in the "next 30 days or so".

JetBlue prevailed in a months-long bidding war for Spirit Airlines after the ultra-low-cost carrier accepted its offer.

