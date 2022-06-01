Biden administration likely to raise ethanol blending volumes for 2021 -sources

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is likely to raise ethanol blending mandates for 2021 above its proposed figure in December to align with U.S. consumption, according to two sources briefed on the decision.

In December, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed refiners blend 13.32 billion gallons of ethanol into the fuel pool, a move that angered farm-belt lawmakers and the industry who said it was too low. Recent federal figures show U.S. consumption of ethanol at about 13.94 billion gallons.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Stephanie Kelly)

