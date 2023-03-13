US Markets
COP

Biden administration is approving Willow oil project in Alaska -source

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER

March 13, 2023 — 09:26 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is approving ConocoPhillips' $7 billion oil and gas drilling project in Alaska, a source familiar with the decision told Reuters on Monday.

The decision comes despite an aggressive eleventh hour campaign from opponents who say the development for three drill sites in northwestern Alaska conflicts with efforts to fight climate change. (Reporting by Nichola Groom and Valerie Volcovici; editing by Susan Heavey) ((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;)) Keywords: CONOCOPHILLIPS BIDEN/ALASKA (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.