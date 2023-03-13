Biden administration is approving Willow oil project in Alaska -source

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is approving ConocoPhillips' $7 billion oil and gas drilling project in Alaska, a source familiar with the decision told Reuters on Monday.

The decision comes despite an aggressive eleventh hour campaign from opponents who say the development for three drill sites in northwestern Alaska conflicts with efforts to fight climate change. (Reporting by Nichola Groom and Valerie Volcovici; editing by Susan Heavey) ((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;)) Keywords: CONOCOPHILLIPS BIDEN/ALASKA (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.