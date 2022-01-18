Companies
Biden administration in talks to head off 5G aviation standoff

Credit: REUTERS/George Frey

The Biden administration is "actively engaged" with wireless carriers, airlines, airplane manufacturers and key federal agencies to address a looming aviation crisis, a senior administration official told Reuters.

Airlines are preparing to cancel a significant number of passenger and cargo flights in the coming hours to prepare for AT&T T.N and Verizon's VZ.N new 5G C-Band service that starts on Wednesday, after warning on Monday of "catastrophic" impacts.

Airlines want wireless carriers to not turn on some wireless towers near airport runways in a bid to avoid most of the flight disruptions.

