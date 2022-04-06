Biden administration holds electric vehicle industry meeting with Musk, Barra

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said senior officials held a meeting Wednesday with major automotive leaders including Tesla TSLA.O Chief Executive Elon Musk and General Motors GM.N Chief Executive Mary Barra to discuss electric vehicles and charging.

The Biden administration said in a statement "there was broad consensus that charging stations and vehicles need to be interoperable and provide a seamless user experience, no matter what car you drive or where you charge your EV."

Congress last year approved $7.5 billion in government funding for EV charging stations but legislation has stalled for new tax incentives to purchase and build EVs. Ford Motor F.N Chief Executive Jim Farley and Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLA.MI CEO Carlos Tavares were among the other auto leaders who took part.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

