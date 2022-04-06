US Markets
TSLA

Biden administration holds electric vehicle industry meeting with Musk, Barra

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Biden administration said senior officials held a meeting Wednesday with major automotive leaders including Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra to discuss electric vehicles and charging.

The Biden administration said in a statement "there was broad consensus that charging stations and vehicles need to be interoperable and provide a seamless user experience, no matter what car you drive or where you charge your EV."

Congress last year approved $7.5 billion in government funding for EV charging stations but legislation has stalled for new tax incentives to purchase and build EVs. Ford Motor F.N Chief Executive Jim Farley and Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLA.MI CEO Carlos Tavares were among the other auto leaders who took part.

