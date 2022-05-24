US Markets

Biden administration has not ruled out curbs on exports to ease fuel prices - Granholm

May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has not ruled out using export restrictions to ease soaring domestic fuel prices, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Tuesday.

Asked if the United States was considering restricting petroleum exports to ease fuel prices, Granholm said “I can confirm the president is not taking any tools off the table.”

