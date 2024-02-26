Biden administration 'ghost gun' rule did not consider exceptions, judge rules

By Nate Raymond

Feb 26 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday sided with the state of California in finding that part of a Biden administration rule that seeks to curtail untraceable "ghost guns" was invalid because it did not consider a way to make the regulation even stricter.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco added to the uncertainty surrounding the 2022 rule. The administration earlier this month asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a November ruling from the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that found the regulation unlawful in a separate challenge filed by gun rights groups.

The U.S. Supreme Court has at the administration's request in that case allowed the regulations to remain in effect while litigation continues.

The California case was brought by the state's Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta and the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, which argued the rule the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives adopted did not go far enough to prohibit ghost guns.

There were more than 19,000 suspected ghost guns reported in 2021 to the ATF as having been recovered by law enforcement in criminal investigations — a 1,000% increase from 2017, according to the Justice Department.

The ATF's rule updated the definition of a "firearm," "frame" and "receiver" under the Gun Control Act of 1968 to address the rise of ghost guns that can be assembled from kits that can be bought online or at a store without a background check and lack serial numbers.

The California plaintiffs took issue with how the rule treated partially complete receivers for AR-15 type semi-assault rifles as firearms only if they were sold with tools or jigs that could make them functional, even if those tools could be bought separately.

Chen agreed with them that by doing so, the agency acted arbitrarily and capaciously in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act by not explaining why it is not regulating such partially complete receivers as firearms.

Chen, an appointee of Democratic former President Barack Obama, said ATF "has simply disregarded the ease by which tools/jigs are available (from whatever source) which would render a receiver blank 'readily convertible' to a completed receiver."

He declared a subsection of ATF's rule unlawful, though he stressed that the "vast corpus of ATF's regulation of ghost guns and constituent parts remains untouched."

The Justice Department declined to comment.

Lee Crain, a lawyer for the Giffords Law Center at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, in a statement said the ruling will force ATF "to close loopholes that allowed do-it-yourself AR-15 assault weapons to be sold on the market without a background check or a serial number.

Bonta's office in a statement said it was "pleased that today’s decision recognizes the important role of the federal government in regulating these weapons to prevent their spread across state lines."

The case is State of California v. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-06761.

For California: Sean Clinton Woods of the California Department of Justice

For Giffords Law Center: Lee Crain of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; Avi Weitzman of Paul Hastings; and David Pucino of Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence

For ATF: Jeremy Newman of the U.S. Department of Justice

Read more:

Biden administration asks US Supreme Court to hear 'ghost gun' appeal

US appeals court calls Biden's 'ghost gun' limits unlawful

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.