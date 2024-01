Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has approved debt cancellation of nearly $5 billion for an additional 74,000 student loan borrowers, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; editing by Christina Fincher)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com; @journoanirudh on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.