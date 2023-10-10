Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to uphold ban on felons owning guns

By Nate Raymond

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a lower-court ruling that weakened a federal law barring people convicted of serious crimes from possessing firearms by holding that it violated the constitutional rights of a man who admitted to food-stamp fraud.

The U.S. Department of Justice in a petition made public this week asked the court to hear its appeal of a 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling in June that found the ban violated the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment citing a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that expanded gun rights.

The Justice Department said the Philadelphia-based court's decision in the case of Bryan Range, a Pennsylvania resident convicted in 1995 of welfare fraud, conflicts with rulings from two other appeals courts upholding the ban and "opened the courthouse doors to an untold number of future challenges by other felons."

"Many aspects of Second Amendment doctrine rest on the premise that the Amendment protects only law-abiding citizens, not felons," Justice Department lawyers wrote.

David Thompson, a lawyer for Range at Cooper & Kirk, in a statement called the Supreme Court appeal "yet another misguided effort by the Biden Administration to curtail Second Amendment rights."

Last year, the Supreme Court in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen declared that the Second Amendment's "right to keep and bear arms" protects an individual's right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense.

The decision, by the court's 6-3 conservative majority, also set a new test for assessing firearms laws, saying restrictions must be "consistent with this nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation."

Based on that opinion, the 3rd Circuit on an 11-4 vote in June reversed an earlier decision that upheld a lifetime firearms ban that was applied to Range, who pleaded guilty in 1995 to committing welfare fraud in order to obtain $2,458 of food stamps.

While the state law crime was a misdemeanor, the federal statute disarming felons applied as it covered offenses punishable by a year or more in prison. His crime was punishable by up to five years, through he was sentenced to probation.

U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas Hardiman wrote that the government had failed to point to any laws from the nation's founding establishing a tradition of disarming non-violent criminals.

While the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to reverse the 3rd Circuit's decision, it said because the court was already considering related Second Amendment issues in another case, it could wait until after it rules to do so.

In that other case, the Supreme Court in November will consider whether a 1994 federal law that bars people under domestic violence restraining orders from possessing firearms violates the Second Amendment.

The case is Garland v. Range, U.S. Supreme Court.

For the government: Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar

For Range: David Thompson of Cooper & Kirk

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

((Nate.Raymond@thomsonreuters.com and Twitter @nateraymond; 347-243-6917; Reuters Messaging: nate.raymond.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.