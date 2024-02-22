Biden administration approves E15 gasoline sales expansion in Midwest states starting 2025

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Thursday it approved a request from Midwestern governors allowing expanded sales of gasoline with higher blends of ethanol in their states starting in 2025.

Reuters had exclusively reported the impending announcement earlier this week.

The news is bittersweet for the corn-based ethanol industry, which has been fighting for years for year-round sales of E15, or gasoline with 15% ethanol, but was frustrated on Thursday by the 2025 start date which was one year later than proposed.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Chris Reese)

