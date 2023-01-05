US Markets

Biden administration announces new border enforcement measures

Credit: REUTERS/JORDAN VONDERHAAR

January 05, 2023 — 11:12 am EST

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Homeland Security Department announced new border enforcement measures on Thursday, saying it would establish new parole processes for Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans.

The steps announced Thursday were aimed at limiting irregular migration and creating orderly processes for people fleeing humanitarian crises to lawfully come to the United States, the department said in a statement.

