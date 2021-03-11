US Markets
Biden administration amends Huawei licenses, further restricting supplies to the Chinese company

Published
March 11 (Reuters) - The Biden administration this week amended licenses for companies to sell to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL, further restricting companies from supplying items that can be used with 5G devices, among other conditions, sources said.

The changes are problematic for companies that entered into agreements with Huawei based on licenses they got and invested in supplying those items, but can no longer deliver, the sources said.

