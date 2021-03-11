US Markets
INTC

Biden administration adds new limits on Huawei's suppliers

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

The Biden administration this week amended licenses for companies to sell to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL], further restricting companies from supplying items that can be used with 5G devices, among other conditions, sources said.

(Adds U.S. Commerce Department declining to comment, details)

By Karen Freifeld

March 11 (Reuters) - The Biden administration this week amended licenses for companies to sell to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL], further restricting companies from supplying items that can be used with 5G devices, among other conditions, sources said.

The changes could disrupt existing contracts with Huawei, based on previous licenses approved for suppliers, which they may no longer be able to deliver on, two of the sources said.

A U.S. Commerce Department spokeswoman declined to comment, saying the licensing information is subject to confidentiality.

The actions show the Biden administration is reinforcing a hard line on exports to Huawei, the telecommunications equipment maker viewed as a threat to national security.

The initial export licenses were granted by the Commerce Department after the company was blacklisted in 2019, citing a national security threat.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis) ((karen.freifeld@thomsonreuters.com; +1(646) 223-6921;)) Keywords: USA HUAWEI TECH/ (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular