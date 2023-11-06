Biden admin urges court to allow confidential contraceptive access for teens

By Brendan Pierson

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday urged a federal appeals court to allow minors in Texas to access birth control through clinics funded by a federal program without having their parents notified.

The administration is asking a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who last December ruled in favor of Alexander Deanda, a man who claimed that the so-called Title X family planning clinic program removed his right to direct his daughters' upbringing.

Kacsmaryk, whose courtroom in Amarillo, Texas, has been a favorite destination for conservative litigants, found that a 2014 regulation preventing family planning clinics that receive funding under the program, known as Title X, from notifying parents when teenage patients request birth control violated Deanda's right under both Texas common law and the U.S. Constitution to make medical decisions for his children.

Kacsmaryk's order was a declaratory judgment, not an injunction. The organization that administers Title X funding in Texas, Every Body Texas, advised the state's clinics to stop providing birth control to minors without notifying parents while the order was in effect.

All three members of Monday's 5th Circuit panel — Circuit Judges Priscilla Richman, Catharina Haynes and Stuart Kyle Duncan — were appointed by Republican presidents.

Courtney Dixon, arguing for the administration, said that Deanda had not alleged his children sought or accessed birth control from a Title X clinic, meaning that he was not actually harmed by the policy and lacked standing to sue. Duncan, however, pressed her to explain how allegedly losing a right guaranteed by state law was not an injury.

"One may think this is a great policy," Duncan said. "We're just talking about whether the parent who has a state law right to be notified, which has been overridden by the federal government ... that he doesn't have any cognizable injury? It's hard to accept."

"Absent some indication, some likelihood, something to show that it is likely, certainly impending that his children will access these services, plaintiff's parental rights remain intact," Dixon said.

Jonathan Mitchell, a prominent conservative lawyer representing Deanda, likened the Title X regulation to a hypothetical federal law completely removing the right of parents to give consent for their children's medical treatments.

"Any parent could sue in Texas simply because their preexisting state law right that they had has been taken away," he said. "They don't need to wait to actually have one of their children get medical treatment they didn't consent to."

The Title X program at issue in the case, established in 1970, provides grants to family planning clinics around the country. Its budget has been about $286 million for the last five years.

Kacsmaryk attracted national attention earlier this year for an order effectively banning the abortion pill mifepristone. That order is currently on hold while the Biden administration appeals it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The case is Deanda v. Becerra, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-10159.

For Deanda: Jonathan Mitchell

For the government: Courtney Dixon of the U.S. Department of Justice

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

