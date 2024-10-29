Biden admin finalizes rule to limit investments in AI in China, Reuters says

The Biden administration is finalizing a rule that will limit U.S. investments in AI and other technology sectors in China that could threaten national security, David Shepardson, Michael Martina, and Trevor Hunnicutt of Reuters reports. The rules cover three key sectors: semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies and certain AI systems. The new rules will go into effect on January 2 and will be overseen by the Treasury’s new Office of Global Transactions. Companies in the space include Micron (MU), ASML (ASML), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel (INTC), Qualcomm (QCOM), NVIDIA (NVDA), Marvel (MRVL), Texas Instruments (TXN), Microchip (MCHP).

