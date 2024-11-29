Biden admin debates on additional China chip curbs, Bloomberg says

The Biden administration is debating on additional curbs on the sales of semiconductor equipment and AI memory chips to China that would escalate the U.S. crackdown on Beijing’s technology ambitions but would stop short on some of the stricter measures previously considered, Mackenzie Hawkins of Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter. The restrictions could be revealed as soon as next week and follow months of deliberations by U.S. officials, negotiations with allies in Japan and the Netherlands, and intense lobbying by American chip equipment makers, the sources added. Companies in the space include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel (INTC), Qualcomm (QCOM), NVIDIA (NVDA), Marvel (MRVL), Texas Instruments (TXN), Micron (MU), Microchip (MCHP).

