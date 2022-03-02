Biden Addresses Consumer Costs, Inflation In State Of The Union Speech

President Joe Biden gave his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, in a speech that acknowledged the emotional fatigue Americans are feeling on the brink of year three of the pandemic just as they’re processing the implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He recapped some of his accomplishments and efforts to come this year, including a continued focus on shoring up infrastructure, increasing competitiveness, and battling inflation.

Here’s what you need to know about last night’s speech.

1. The Russia-Ukraine War’s Effect On Consumers’ Wallets

Biden acknowledged the Russian invasion of Ukraine mere seconds into the speech, assuring the assembled that “freedom will always triumph over tyranny” as many members of Congress showed their support of Ukraine by sporting blue and yellow garb or holding Ukrainian flags. It was one of the few topics of the night that received clear bipartisan resort from the audience.

Read more: U.S. Consumers Losing Confidence As Russia Invades Ukraine, Inflation Flares

Though hot topics like inflation may appear to be domestic economic challenges, they’re directly related to the global situation at hand. “Global affairs, [like] the Ukrainian crisis along with relations with other countries such as China, are inextricably intertwined with domestic affairs—in particular, economic affairs,” says Brian Marks, a senior lecturer at the University of New Haven Pompea College of Business.

From wheat and corn to neon and aluminum, there’s a long list of products and resources that come from the region that’s directly impacted by the war. Consumers in the U.S. should be on the lookout for reduced supply or further price hikes due to trade limitations created by the crisis.

2. There’s A Plan To Combat Inflation—But It Won’t Be Resolved Quickly

Americans have watched inflation rise at record rates over the last year, overshadowing many of the gains the nation made in its pandemic economic recovery. And experts predict the cost of shipping goods via ocean could soar during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Lowering costs is of primary concern as the nation suffers the effects of continued inflation. Biden promoted lowering prices for electric cars so Americans don’t have to pay higher gas prices and offering tax credits for weatherizing homes to decrease energy usage. But he didn’t offer immediate, concrete plans for pushing down prices in other areas touched by inflation, such as the cost of housing or food.

The Federal Reserve has planned rate hikes to take place throughout the year, which will balance out the economy to some extent, says Stewart Russell, chief investment officer at fixed-income investing platform YieldX.

But there’s a lag period before the average American will see an impact. “There’s a lot that could go on between now and the next year and a half from now,” Russell adds.

Biden’s speech touched on the perils of a tightly interlinked global economy, and he announced plans to increase U.S. production and manufacturing, which in turn will lessen the nation’s reliance on others while simultaneously reducing the costs required to ship items to the U.S.

Read more: How To Budget For Inflation

3. Biden Reminded Viewers of His Big Wins

Biden’s first official State of the Union Address comes at a critical time in his presidency. Biden has failed so far in uniting his party around his social reforms to benefit low- and middle-income Americans.

While not reflected in his approval ratings, Biden can point to a few key successes at this point in his term.

The unemployment rate has dropped close to pre-pandemic levels since Biden took office in January 2021, and jobs are so plentiful that employers are competing for workers, and in many cases raising wages in order to attract and retain them.

And last spring’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) sent third stimulus checks to Americans totaling more than $400 billion, and increased the child tax credit by up to 80% per child to aid families with monthly expenses during the pandemic.

The bipartisan infrastructure law, passed in November 2021, has allocated nearly $100 billion toward projects around the country. This year, Biden noted in his speech and in a fact sheet from the White House, the infrastructure package will put funding toward repairing 65,000 miles of roads and 1,500 bridges. Communities will also get funding for an estimated 15,000 buses, subway cars, and ferries to support public transit systems.

Another part of the infrastructure package, the Affordable Connectivity Program, rolled out last month, making a Trump-era subsidy for internet access permanent. It’s expected to benefit one in four American households, based on White House estimates.

But Biden’s wins have been drowned out by partisan bickering over policy and debate about how to manage ongoing inflation. A recent ABC News poll found that more than half of households surveyed blame inflation for causing “hardship.”

4. The Death of Build Back Better—and What’s Next

Before the crisis in Eastern Europe, Biden may have tried to use his speech to rally renewed support for the Build Back Better Act that stalled out before Congress’ winter break.

Russell says an international conflict means “it’s very difficult for Biden to go up there and focus on Build Back Better.”

Instead, Biden focused on a domestic legislative agenda that focuses on many of his priorities without rolling them into a single branded bundle.

He asked Congress to send bills to his desk to reduce everyday expenses for Americans by lowering prescription drug costs and health insurance premiums, and cutting child care and Pre-K and energy costs.

At the same time, he promised that regular Americans wouldn’t see tax increases to pay for those cost-cutting measures, instead putting the burden on ultra-rich individuals and corporations.

“Under my plan, nobody earning less than $400,000 a year will pay an additional penny in new taxes,” Biden insisted.

5. The Plan For Covid-19 Management as We Enter Year 3

Just prior to Biden’s speech, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) relaxed mask guidance for most Americans. That’s on top of major cities such as Washington, D.C. dropping indoor mask mandates. “Thanks to the progress we’ve made in the last year…that Covid-19 no longer need control our lives,” Biden said.

But Biden also acknowledged that the Covid-19 response will be ongoing as scientists continue to develop methods to prevent and manage the virus. The “Test to Treat” initiative plans to offer antiviral pills immediately to people who test positive for Covid-19 at a pharmacy. In addition, Americans will be able to order more free home test kits at covidtests.gov starting next week.

Overall, Biden was resolute throughout the speech, sharing optimism for his goals amid crises taking place on multiple levels. “The state of the Union is strong because you, the American people, are strong. This is our moment to meet and overcome the challenges of our time. And we will, as one people,” he insisted.

With Build Back Better priorities on shaky ground, it remains to be seen what parts of Biden’s domestic agenda have a chance of becoming law before the nation’s attention turns to the midterm elections at the end of the year—an election season that is likely to shift party power in Congress away from the Democrats.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.