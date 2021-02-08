US Markets

Biden $15 minimum wage plan would cut 1.4 mln jobs in 2025-CBO

David Lawder Reuters
Andrea Shalal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

U.S. President Joe Biden's proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by June 2025 would reduce employment by 1.4 million jobs that year and increase the U.S. budget deficit by $54 billion over the 10 years from 2021 to 2031, the Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.

In its cost assessment of Biden's "Raise the Wage Act of 2021," the non-partisan legislative budget referee agency said that the minimum wage increase also would lift 900,000 Americans out of poverty in 2025.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)

