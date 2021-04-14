World Markets

Biden: U.S. will continue to support Afghanistan after troop pullout -excerpts

The United States will continue to support Afghanistan after a military pullout by Sept. 11, President Joe Biden will say on Wednesday in a speech on the U.S. withdrawal, according to excerpts released by the White House.

"It is time to end America’s longest war. It is time for American troops to come home," Biden will say according to the prepared remarks. "While we will not stay involved in Afghanistan militarily, our diplomatic and humanitarian work will continue.

"We will continue to support the Government of Afghanistan."

