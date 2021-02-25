US Markets

Biden: U.S. to launch massive effort to educate Americans about COVID-19 vaccines

Contributors
Jarrett Renshaw Reuters
Jeff Mason Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

President Joe Biden said on Thursday his administration planned to launch a campaign to educate Americans about coronavirus vaccines in anticipation of a period later this year where supply may outstrip demand because of vaccine hesitancy.

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday his administration planned to launch a campaign to educate Americans about coronavirus vaccines in anticipation of a period later this year where supply may outstrip demand because of vaccine hesitancy.

"We're going to launch a massive educating people about vaccines, that they are safe and effective," Biden said. "We're going to bring together leaders of all segments of our society to educate and encourage all Americans to get vaccinated."

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Jeff Mason; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((jeff.mason@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8300; On Twitter: @jeffmason1; Reuters Messaging: jeff.mason.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters