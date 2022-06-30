Biden: U.S. to announce $800 million more weapons aid to Ukraine

MADRID, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said Washington will announce $800 million of additional weapons aid to Ukraine in the coming days.

"We are going to support Ukraine as long as it takes," Biden said at a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Mark Porter)

((trevor.hunnicutt@tr.com; +1 (332) 219 1571; twitter.com/TrevorNews; Reuters Messaging: trevor.hunnicutt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.