Biddle Partners Increases Stake in Greenvale Energy

Biddle Partners Pty Ltd has increased its stake in Greenvale Energy Limited, boosting its voting power from 10.3% to 11.3% through the acquisition of additional ordinary shares. This change reflects growing interest and confidence in Greenvale Energy’s potential within the market. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it might influence the company’s strategic direction.

