Bidding tops $12.3 mln for Warren Buffett charity lunch

Someone has bid more than $12.3 million at an online auction to win a final, private lunch with Warren Buffett to benefit a charity that helps the poor, homeless and people battling substance abuse.

Someone has bid more than $12.3 million at an online auction to win a final, private lunch with Warren Buffett to benefit a charity that helps the poor, homeless and people battling substance abuse.

The $12,345,678 bid from an unknown bidder far surpasses the previous record $4.57 million that cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun paid in a similar 2019 auction.

Proceeds benefit Glide, a San Francisco nonprofit. This year's auction on eBay ends at 10:30 p.m. EDT Friday (2:30 a.m. GMT Saturday).

