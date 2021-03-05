Bidding Reaches $1.5M as Twitter’s Dorsey Lists the First-Ever Tweet on NFT Platform

The genesis tweet is up for sale.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is auctioning the platform’s first ever message as a non-fungible token (NFT) on the Valuables platform. As of Saturday morning, the high bid was $1.5 million, made by Sina Estavi, whose LinkedIn profile describes him as CEO of Malaysia-based CryptoLand & Bridge.



Estavi has been engaged in a bidding war for the first-ever tweet with Justin Sun, the founder of TRON and the CEO of BitTorrent.

Valuables is an Ethereum-based platform created by the social network Cent that allows users of Twitter to authenticate their tweets for sale to others (think of them as digitally signed copies).

This is the tweet Dorsey has offered for sale:

Dorsey is a well known fan of bitcoin, making multiple forays into the space. Cash App, from his other company, Square, is a major venue for retail investors to purchase the cryptocurrency. Dorsey also invested in Lightning Labs, a second layer on the Bitcoin network, seen as a scaling solution.

This is Dorsey’s first time showing interest in Ethereum. Many people around the tech industry suggested that the recent boom in NFTs may partially explain Square’s announcement Thursday that it would acquire the music streaming site Tidal (prior to that announcement, Dorsey announced a collaboration with rapper Jay-Z to expand the use of bitcoin in Africa).

Dorsey’s offering of one of his earliest tweets for sale on an Ethereum-based platform should only add fuel to that fire.

