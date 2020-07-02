KKR

Bidders for Spain's MasMovil secure increased financing package

Contributor
Isla Binnie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

A consortium bidding to buy Spanish telecoms operator MasMovil secured a loan of 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion) to finance the deal, according to a term sheet from one of the lead managing banks.

MADRID, July 2 (Reuters) - A consortium bidding to buy Spanish telecoms operator MasMovil MASM.MC secured a loan of 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion) to finance the deal, according to a term sheet from one of the lead managing banks.

The seven-year loan, which private equity firms Cinven, KKR KKR.N and Providence aim to use the finance the bid, was increased in size from an originally targeted 1.5 billion euros.

Barclays BARC.L , BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Morgan Stanley MS.N and Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, acted as joint global coordinators, while Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, Mizuho and Santander SAN.MC were bookrunners.

($1 = 0.8901 euros)

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Jesús Aguado)

((isla.binnie@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4392; Reuters Messaging: isla.binnie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR MS CAGR SAN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters