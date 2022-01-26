Bidders for Germany's Aareal bank increase offer to $2.1 billion

Adds details

BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Bidders for Germany's Aareal Bank ARLG.DE on Wednesday increased their offer to 31 euros per share from 29 euros, hoping to convince big investors such as Petrus Advisers and Teleios, who had been unhappy with the price.

Buyout group Atlantic Bidco, which includes U.S.-based Advent International and Centerbridge Partners, saidthe new bid, which values the lender at 1.86 billion euros ($2.10 billion), was a final offer.

Last week it had lowered the acceptance threshold to 60% from 70% and extended the acceptance periodto Feb. 2 from Jan. 19.

Aareal Bank management and the supervisory board support the deal. However, investors, including Petrus Advisers and Teleios had rejected the previous offer as too low.

Shares in Aareal were indicated to rise by 8.9% at Lang & Schwarz premarket trade after the increased offer.

($1 = 0.8847 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.