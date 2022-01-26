Bidders for Germany's Aareal bank increase offer to $2.1 billion

Contributor
Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Bidders for Germany's Aareal Bank on Wednesday increased their offer to 31 euros per share from 29 euros, valuing the lender at 1.86 billion euros ($2.10 billion) and saying that was a final offer.

Last week, the buyout group, which includes United States-based Advent International and Centerbridge Partners, lowered the threshold for acceptance of their offer and extended its deadline.

