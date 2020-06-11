Bid for Japan's Nichiigakkan undervalues nursing home operator, says investor

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - A tender offer for Japanese nursing home operator Nichiigakkan Co 9792.T announced on May 8 "substantially" undervalued the company, investment fund LIM Advisors said in a letter to management.

The 1,500 per share offer price recommended by NiichiGakkan's board in a management buyout was below estimated fair value of 2,400 yen per share, LIM wrote in a letter to management dated June 3.

Founder family members, management, and representatives of Bain Capital are affiliated with the offer, creating the potential for conflicts of interest, the letter read.

