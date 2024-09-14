Bicycle Therapeutics Reveals Updated Clinical Results Across Oncology Pipeline

(RTTNews) - Bicycle Therapeutics plc. (BCYC) announced updated Phase 1/2 clinical results for Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) zelenectide pevedotin (formerly BT8009) in metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC); BTC molecule BT5528 in advanced solid tumors, such as mUC and ovarian; and Bicycle Tumor-Targeted Immune Cell Agonist (Bicycle TICA) BT7480 in advanced solid tumors.

The company also shared an analysis of peripheral neuropathy, a key adverse event of interest associated with monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE)-based drug conjugates, in patients treated with BTC molecules.

The company noted that the data will be presented during a poster session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024 in Barcelona today.

The updated monotherapy data for Nectin-4 targeting zelenectide pevedotin in metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) showed a promising 45% overall response rate (ORR), an 11.1-month median duration of response, and a generally well-tolerated safety profile.

EphA2-targeting BT5528 demonstrated an emerging differentiated safety profile and antitumor activity in patients with advanced solid tumors, including a 45% ORR in the mUC 6.5 mg/m² every two weeks dose expansion cohort.

Monotherapy with Bicycle Toxin Conjugates zelenectide pevedotin and BT5528 was associated with a relatively low frequency and severity of treatment-related peripheral neuropathy, allowing most patients to continue therapy without modification.

BT7480 showed a favorable safety profile and preliminary antitumor activity in advanced Nectin-4-associated solid tumors.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.