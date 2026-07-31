Bicycle Therapeutics Q2 Loss Narrows; Advances Cancer Pipeline

(RTTNews) - Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) reported financial results for the second quarter that ended on June 30, 2026, reflecting a narrower net loss and provided updates on the progress of its oncology pipeline.

Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing Bicycle molecules, a class of synthetic medicines designed to precisely target disease-related proteins.

The company is primarily developing these therapies for the treatment of solid tumours, with a pipeline that includes targeted cancer therapies and radiopharmaceuticals aimed at improving treatment effectiveness while reducing side effects.

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter, the company narrowed its net loss by 36% to $50.33 million from $78.95 million in the previous year.

Loss per share shrank to $0.72 per share from $1.14 per share a year earlier.

Collaboration revenue for the second quarter fell to $0.63 million from $2.92 million in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents totalled $510.05 million as of June 30, 2026.

The company expects to begin its first company sponsored clinical trial of the radioligand candidate BT1702 for MT1-MMP positive solid tumors.

BCYC closed Thursday's trade at $4.01, up 3.89%. In after-hours trading, shares are up 0.25% at $4.02.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.