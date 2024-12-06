Bicycle Therapeutics To Present Zelenectide Pevedotin Data At SABCS Next Week

(RTTNews) - Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, will be presenting new data on its investigational drug, zelenectide pevedotin, at the 2024 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) on Dec.12, 2024.

Zelenectide pevedotin, a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC), targets Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen.

The company will present data showing the enhanced anti-tumor activity of zelenectide pevedotin monotherapy in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients with NECTIN4 gene amplification at the Symposium.

A Phase 1/2 trial evaluating zelenectide pevedotin monotherapy in patients with metastatic urothelial cancer who had not previously been treated with Astellas Pharma's approved drug Padcev, dubbed Duravelo-1, is underway.

Updated results from the Duravelo-1 trial, presented at the ESMO Congress in September of this year, showed a promising 45% overall response rate (ORR), 11.1 months median duration of response and a generally well-tolerated safety profile, according to the company.

Another ongoing trial of zelenectide pevedotin is known as Duravelo-2. This registrational, global, phase 2/3 trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of zelenectide pevedotin as monotherapy or combined with Merck's Keytruda against chemotherapy in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.

Zelenectide pevedotin as monotherapy is also being evaluated in non-small cell lung cancer patients with NECTIN4 gene amplification.

Simulataneously with the SABCS poster presentation, Bicycle Therapeutics will also announce topline combination data for zelenectide pevedotin plus Keytruda in previously untreated (first-line) cisplatin-ineligible patients with metastatic urothelial cancer, and topline monotherapy data for zelenectide pevedotin in non-small cell lung cancer patients with NECTIN4 gene amplification.

The company will host a conference call and webcast on December 13, 2024, to provide analysts and investors with an in-depth review of the updated data for zelenectide pevedotin.

BCYC closed Thursday's (Dec. 05, 2024) trading at $19.21, down 2.39%

