Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (BCYC) Stock Jumps 24.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR BCYC shares ended the last trading session 24.5% higher at $46.99. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 19.8% loss over the past four weeks.

The surge in share price is attributable to preclinical data announced by Bicycle Therapeutics last week which showed that its antiviral drug was effective against COVID-19 in rodents. The antiviral was also shown to be active against many variants of the COVID-19 virus, including Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron variants.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.70 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%. Revenues are expected to be $3.46 million, up 91.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BCYC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Clearside Biomedical, Inc. CLSD, closed the last trading session 8.4% lower at $2.17. Over the past month, CLSD has returned 75.6%.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +62.2% over the past month to -$0.03. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +76.9%. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

