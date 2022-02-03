Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) shareholders have earned a 70% return over the last year

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) shareholders have seen the share price descend 17% over the month. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 70%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Bicycle Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Bicycle Therapeutics actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 0.4%. The stock is up 70% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:BCYC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 3rd 2022

Bicycle Therapeutics is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Bicycle Therapeutics shareholders have gained 70% over the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 13% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bicycle Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Bicycle Therapeutics is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

