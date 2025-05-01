BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $BCYC Reports Quarterly Earnings

BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS ($BCYC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of -$0.88 per share, missing estimates of -$0.86 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $9,980,000, beating estimates of $7,939,221 by $2,040,779.

BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $BCYC stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCYC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BROS. ADVISORS LP BAKER has made 10 purchases buying 1,485,397 shares for an estimated $21,230,384 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TRAVIS ALVIN THOMPSON (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 11,170 shares for an estimated $226,905 .

. KEVIN LEE (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,799 shares for an estimated $216,564 .

. ALISTAIR MILNES (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,685 shares for an estimated $95,160 .

. MICHAEL SKYNNER (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,075 shares for an estimated $74,412 .

. SANTIAGO ARROYO (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) sold 4,943 shares for an estimated $69,646

NIGEL CROCKETT (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,519 shares for an estimated $50,200 .

. MICHAEL CHARLES FERGUSON HANNAY (CHIEF PROD & SUPPLY CHAIN OFF) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,851 shares for an estimated $35,735 .

. ALETHIA YOUNG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,610 shares for an estimated $21,379.

BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BCYC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

