Markets
BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics' BT8009 Gets FDA Fast Track Designation To Treat Urothelial Cancer

January 04, 2023 — 07:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) announced Wednesday that the U. S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track Designation or FTD to its BT8009 monotherapy to treat adult patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.

BT8009 is a potential first in class Bicycle Toxin Conjugate or BTC targeting Nectin-4, a protein that is highly expressed in urothelial cancer and other solid tumors.

FTD is intended to facilitate and expedite development and review of new drugs to address unmet medical need in the treatment of a serious or life-threatening condition.

Clinical programs conducted under FTD may be eligible for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review if relevant criteria are met.

Kevin Lee, Chief Executive Officer, said, "FTD represents another positive step in the development of BT8009 and reflects the pressing need for a clinically meaningful, differentiated therapy compared to what is available for patients."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BCYC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.