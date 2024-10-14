Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) Soars 5.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR BCYC shares soared 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $26.46. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 8.1% loss over the past four weeks.

This rise is attributable to investor expectations for the company’s pipeline of novel molecules developed using its proprietary technology. Bicycle Therapeutics is evaluating its lead drug zelenectide pevedotin in the registrational phase II/III Duravelo-2 study for treating metastatic urothelial cancer. The company also has collaborations with pharma giants like Bayer, Novartis and Roche for utilizing its proprietary platform to develop novel drugs across multiple indications.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.78 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +38.1%. Revenues are expected to be $8.16 million, up 52.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Bicycle Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BCYC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Bicycle Therapeutics is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Voyager Therapeutics VYGR, finished the last trading session 4.5% higher at $7.18. VYGR has returned 10.5% over the past month.

For Voyager Therapeutics , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.52. This represents a change of +11.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Zacks Investment Research

