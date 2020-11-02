US Markets

Bicycle maker Dorel to go private in $354.3 mln deal

Niket Nishant Reuters
Canadian bicycle maker Dorel Industries Inc said on Monday it has agreed to be taken private by a group led by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management in a deal valued at about C$470 million ($354.3 million).

Shares of Dorel were up 3.5% at C$14.90 in afternoon trade.

Under the terms of the deal, affiliates of Cerberus and the family shareholders of Dorel will pay C$14.50 apiece for shares of the company that the family does not currently hold.

The offer price represents a premium of about 1% to stock's last close on Friday.

The family shareholders include Dorel's Chief Executive Officer Martin Schwartz and Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Schwartz, among others.

The family shareholders currently own 19.18% of Dorel's stock on an economic basis and 60.17% on a voting basis, according to the statement.

($1 = C$1.3266)

