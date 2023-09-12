Bicycle (BCYC) to Begin Pivotal Bladder Cancer Study, Stock Up

Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC, a clinical-stage company, announced moving forward with its decision to expedite the development of BT8009 for metastatic bladder (urothelial) cancer after recent discussions with the FDA.

Per the press release, the company has aligned with the FDA on the design of a phase II/III registrational study called Duravelo-2, which can provide the basis for an accelerated approval in untreated (first-line) and previously treated (second-line plus) metastatic bladder cancer.

Bicycle anticipates initiating the Duravelo-2 registrational study in the first quarter of 2024. Currently, the company is evaluating BT8009 in a phase I/II study, enrolling patients with Nectin-4 expressing advanced solid tumors.

Per management, the company reached alignment with the FDA in terms of the design of the registrational study, dose selection and study endpoints. The planned late-stage study could potentially support BT8009’s accelerated approval in a broad metastatic bladder cancer population.

BCYC’s stock swiftly climbed about 9% in the last trading session, in response to the encouraging update regarding the development plan of BT8009 in metastatic bladder cancer. Year to date, shares of the company have plunged 22.9% compared with the industry’s 13.4% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bicycle reported that the registrational phase II/III Duravelo-2 study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of BT8009 in untreated metastatic bladder cancer (Cohort 1) and previously treated metastatic bladder cancer (Cohort 2).

Cohort 1 of the study will initially assess two doses of BT8009 in combination with Merck’s MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) to determine the optimal dose. Upon selection of the optimal dose, the BT8009/Keytruda combo will be evaluated against chemotherapy. The objective response rate (ORR) in this cohort will form the basis for potential accelerated approval, while the clinical benefit of the combo regimen is expected to be confirmed by the progression-free survival data.

Cohort 2, on the other hand, will evaluate BT8009 both as a monotherapy and in combination with Merck’s Keytruda in the second-line treatment of metastatic bladder cancer. A potential accelerated approval of BT8009 in the second-line setting, both as a monotherapy and in combination with Keytruda, will be determined by ORR compared with historical control data.

Currently, Bicycle is conducting discussions with the FDA to determine the design of the confirmatory study for previously treated metastatic bladder cancer.

BCYC expects to provide additional updates from the BT8009 program as well as updates on other candidates in its pipeline, such as BT5528 and BT7480, which are currently being developed for other oncology indications later this year.

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks in the same industry are Dynavax Technologies DVAX and Better Therapeutics BTTX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dynavax’s 2023 loss per share has remained constant at 24 cents. The estimate for Dynavax’s 2024 earnings per share is currently pegged at 2 cents. Year to date, shares of DVAX have risen by 26%.

DVAX’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 25.78%.

In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Better Therapeutics’ 2023 loss per share has remained constant at 98 cents. During the same period, Better Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share has remained constant at 80 cents. Year to date, shares of BTTX have lost 44.8%.

BTTX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 24.22%.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (BCYC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (BTTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.