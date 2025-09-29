BICO Group AB (CLLKF) Price Target Decreased by 48.18% to 3.32

The average one-year price target for BICO Group AB (OTCPK:CLLKF) has been revised to $3.32 / share. This is a decrease of 48.18% from the prior estimate of $6.41 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.54 to a high of $4.12 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.02% from the latest reported closing price of $4.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in BICO Group AB. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLLKF is 0.25%, an increase of 24.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.96% to 1,129K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRNT - The 3D Printing ETF holds 830K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 776K shares , representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLLKF by 9.40% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 110K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLLKF by 10.74% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLLKF by 6.48% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 12.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLLKF by 6.82% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

