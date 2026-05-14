Bicara Therapeutics Touts Cancer Drug Progress Ahead of 2026 Pivotal Data

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) said its lead cancer drug candidate, ficerafusp alfa, remains on track for pivotal data in head and neck cancer in mid-2026, as the company outlined its development strategy and competitive positioning at the Bank of America Healthcare Conference.

Ryan Kohlhepp of Bicara told Bank of America analyst Tazeen Ahmad that the Boston-based biotechnology company is focused on large-molecule bifunctional antibodies for solid tumor oncology. Its lead program, ficerafusp alfa, targets EGFR and TGF-beta, with the goal of using EGFR-mediated tumor targeting to deliver TGF-beta inhibition more effectively to tumors.

Kohlhepp said Bicara was founded in 2020, went public in 2024 and now has about 100 employees. He said the company’s early thesis was that TGF-beta had shown promise in oncology but had been limited by insufficient delivery to tumors. Ficerafusp alfa uses cetuximab-based EGFR targeting as the mechanism to reach tumor tissue, he said.

Head and neck cancer remains lead indication

Bicara selected head and neck cancer as its lead indication because of the relevance of both EGFR and TGF-beta biology, Kohlhepp said. He contrasted the opportunity with colorectal cancer, where he said a development program would more likely require direct competition with cetuximab.

In recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer, Kohlhepp said the standard of care has included pembrolizumab monotherapy or pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy, with pembrolizumab monotherapy showing a 19% response rate in the KEYNOTE-048 study. He also cited investigator-sponsored studies showing that adding pembrolizumab to cetuximab increased response rates.

Kohlhepp said Bicara’s data have shown “deep responses,” including a 21% complete response rate in head and neck cancer. He said more than 80% of responding patients in the company’s data had tumor reductions of 80% or greater, and that Bicara presented a median duration of response of more than 21 months at ASCO 2025. He said median overall survival was approaching 22 months.

Phase 3 readout expected in mid-2026

Kohlhepp said Bicara expects top-line data from its pivotal study in mid-2026 and that enrollment remains on track. The company has guided that the study will be substantially enrolled by the end of this year.

The trial initially included two ficerafusp alfa doses to satisfy the FDA’s Project Optimus requirements, Kohlhepp said. Earlier this year, Bicara announced it had met with the FDA and moved forward with the 1,500 mg dose, transitioning formally into the Phase 3 portion of the trial.

The Phase 3 study is randomizing patients 2-to-1 to ficerafusp alfa 1,500 mg plus pembrolizumab versus pembrolizumab monotherapy. Kohlhepp said the first interim analysis will evaluate overall response rate with six months of durability, based on about 350 patients with six months of follow-up.

Asked what would qualify as strong data, Kohlhepp said a roughly doubling of response rate would be clinically meaningful and, based on FDA feedback, supportive of an accelerated approval pathway. However, he said overall survival remains the most important endpoint, with durability of response viewed as an early predictor.

HPV-negative focus and competitive landscape

Kohlhepp said Bicara designed its pivotal program exclusively for HPV-negative head and neck cancer, citing historical data suggesting EGFR monoclonal antibodies show better activity in HPV-negative patients than in HPV-positive patients. He said about 85% of the recurrent metastatic head and neck cancer population is HPV-negative.

Discussing Genmab’s petosemtamab, formerly a Merus asset, Kohlhepp said the key differentiation among EGFR-directed bifunctionals is the second component of each molecule. Petosemtamab targets LGR5 in addition to EGFR, while ficerafusp alfa targets TGF-beta. He noted that Genmab increased the size of its LiGeR-1 trial to about 700 patients and said the company has publicly stated the change was intended to increase the probability of success.

Kohlhepp said Johnson & Johnson is also developing an EGFR-directed program in an HPV-negative population, but in combination with chemotherapy. He said Bicara believes ficerafusp alfa plus pembrolizumab could compete both in patients who would otherwise receive pembrolizumab monotherapy and in patients treated with chemotherapy-based regimens, citing activity across CPS score groups and in patients with bulky disease.

Safety profile and dosing update

On safety, Kohlhepp said the drug has shown the expected on-target EGFR-related acneiform rash, consistent with historical EGFR therapies and other EGFR bifunctionals. He said the rash profile has been similar to cetuximab despite higher cetuximab-equivalent exposure with ficerafusp alfa.

He said Bicara has observed some nosebleeds and gingival bleeding, while noting that head and neck cancer itself often involves disease-related bleeding. The mucosal bleeding events seen with ficerafusp alfa have tended to be transient Grade 1 events and have not required discontinuations or dose holds, he said.

Kohlhepp also said Bicara has aligned with the FDA on a maintenance regimen that begins with weekly therapy for 12 weeks and then transitions to 2,250 mg every three weeks, allowing dosing to be synchronized with pembrolizumab schedules.

Upcoming data and cash runway

Bicara plans to present two posters at ASCO, Kohlhepp said. One will include longer-term follow-up across its 750 mg, 1,500 mg and 2,000 mg every-two-week cohorts, including three years of follow-up for the 1,500 mg group. He said the company will also update durability endpoints, including duration of response, progression-free survival and overall survival, for cohorts where earlier data were not yet mature.

The company may also present initial colorectal cancer data in the second half of this year at a medical meeting, Kohlhepp said. He said Bicara expects about 15 to 20 patients per cohort, including a monotherapy cohort and a cohort combining ficerafusp alfa with pembrolizumab.

Kohlhepp said Bicara reported $540 million in cash at the end of the quarter, which extends its runway into 2029. He said that funding is expected to support execution of the pivotal trial, the randomized every-three-week schedule study and the initial buildout of commercial and medical affairs functions. Bicara also recently hired Chris Sarchi as chief commercial officer, he said.

Kohlhepp said the company expects its first launch, if approved, to be in the U.S. through an accelerated approval pathway. Over time, he said Bicara would expect to add roughly 100 to 150 employees across commercial and medical affairs roles.

About Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company's lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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