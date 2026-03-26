Bicara Therapeutics CEO Quietly Sold Shares. Her 339,000-Share Stake Speaks Louder.

Key Points

8,234 shares were sold for a transaction value of ~$154,000, with weighted average pricing around $18.74 per share on March 4–6, 2026.

This sale reduced Mazumdar's direct Common Stock holdings to 339,392 shares post-transaction.

The transaction was executed via direct ownership and involved the exercise of options immediately prior to sale, with no shares held indirectly.

10 stocks we like better than Bicara Therapeutics ›

Claire Mazumdar, Chief Executive Officer of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX), reported the sale of 8,234 shares of Common Stock for a total of approximately $154,000 through open-market transactions from March 4, 2026 to March 6, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 8,234 Transaction value ~$154,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 339,392 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$6.3 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($18.74); post-transaction value based on March 6, 2026 market close ($18.74).

Key questions

How does this transaction fit within Mazumdar's historical trading activity?

The sale represents less than 2.5% of her direct stake of 339,392 shares.

The sale represents less than 2.5% of her direct stake of 339,392 shares. Does the transaction affect Mazumdar's ongoing exposure to company equity?

Despite the sale, Mazumdar continues to hold 339,392 shares of Common Stock directly, along with 227,873 stock options, allowing for future conversion to equity and alignment with shareholders.

Despite the sale, Mazumdar continues to hold 339,392 shares of Common Stock directly, along with 227,873 stock options, allowing for future conversion to equity and alignment with shareholders. What is the nature of the shares sold in this transaction?

The shares sold originated from an option exercise, with 8,234 options converted to Common Stock and immediately sold, indicating this was a liquidity event rather than a reduction in long-term owned stock.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-26-06) $18.89 Market capitalization $1.04 billion Net income (TTM) -$121.52 million 1-year price change 44.9%

*1-year price change calculated using March 26th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Bicara Therapeutics develops bifunctional antibody therapies for solid tumors, with its lead product candidate being ficerafusp alfa targeting EGFR and TGF-beta pathways.

The company operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model, generating value through the advancement of its proprietary pipeline toward regulatory approval and potential future commercialization or partnership agreements.

Bicara’s primary customers are expected to be healthcare providers, oncology specialists, and hospital systems treating patients with solid tumors.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on developing innovative bifunctional therapies for oncology indications. The company leverages its proprietary platform to address complex tumor biology, aiming to create differentiated treatments for solid tumors. With a lean team and a targeted product pipeline, Bicara Therapeutics positions itself to compete in the evolving immuno-oncology landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Claire Mazumdar has been Bicara's CEO since founding the company in 2020 — over six years in the seat. The sale was executed under a 10b5-1 trading plan she put in place in February 2025 — over a year before these transactions hit. Every share came from an option exercise, a straightforward cashout of vested compensation. Her direct share count didn't move — the sale represented less than 2.5% of her 339,392-share direct stake.

The more relevant question is what she's still holding: ficerafusp alfa holds FDA breakthrough therapy designation, and the FORTIFI-HN01 pivotal trial is targeting substantial enrollment by end of 2026, with an interim analysis expected around mid-2027. That's a meaningful catalyst window for a drug Bicara says has already more than doubled median overall survival versus standard of care in HPV-negative patients. Investors will get a fuller picture when Bicara reports Q4 and full-year 2025 results on March 30.

Should you buy stock in Bicara Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Bicara Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bicara Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $497,659!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,095,404!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 912% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 26, 2026.

Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.