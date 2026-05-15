Bicara Stock Is Up 50%, and One Biotech Investor Has Made It a 29% Portfolio Bet

Key Points

Omega Fund increased its BCAX stake by 187,500 shares in the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $3.23 million (based on average quarterly prices).

The quarter-end position value rose by $10.48 million, reflecting both new shares and price changes.

The trade represented 1.98% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM.

The post-trade holding stood at 2,392,150 shares, valued at $47.58 million.

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Omega Fund Management disclosed a buy of 187,500 shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) in a May 15, 2026, SEC filing, with the estimated transaction value at $3.23 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Omega Fund Management bought 187,500 additional shares of Bicara Therapeutics, with an estimated transaction value of $3.23 million based on the average closing price from January through March 2026. The quarter-end value of the BCAX position increased by $10.48 million, a figure that includes both the share addition and price appreciation during the period.

What else to know

This was a buy, taking the BCAX position to 29.16% of Omega Fund Management, LLC’s 13F reportable assets as of March 31, 2026.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: BCAX: $47.58 million (29.2% of AUM) NYSE: NUVB: $34.67 million (21.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: BBOT: $29.44 million (18.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: KMTS: $20.37 million (12.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: BBNX: $13.19 million (8.1% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, BCAX shares were priced at $20.65, up nearly 50% in the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 25%.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $20.65 Market capitalization $1.11 billion Net income (TTM) ($137.95 million) One-year price change 50%

Company snapshot

Bicara Therapeutics develops bifunctional antibody therapies for solid tumors, with its lead candidate ficerafusp alfa targeting EGFR and TGF-beta pathways.

The firm operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model focused on advancing novel oncology therapeutics through clinical trials; currently reports no product revenue.

It targets healthcare providers and institutions treating patients with solid tumor cancers, primarily within the biotechnology and oncology sectors.

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative bifunctional antibody therapies for solid tumor cancers. The company’s strategy centers on advancing its lead program, ficerafusp alfa, through clinical development to address significant unmet needs in oncology.

With a focused pipeline and expertise in bifunctional therapeutics, Bicara Therapeutics aims to establish a competitive edge in the treatment of solid tumors by leveraging novel mechanisms of action to improve patient outcomes.

What this transaction means for investors

Omega already had a large position in the biotech, and instead of trimming after the stock’s nearly 50% run over the past year, the fund added more and pushed Bicara to almost 30% of reported assets. That is a highly concentrated bet even in biotech investing.



The company spent the first quarter advancing ficerafusp alfa, its experimental therapy for head and neck cancer. Bicara said its pivotal Phase 2/3 FORTIFI-HN01 study continues to enroll strongly, with management expecting the trial to be substantially enrolled by year-end. The company also plans to launch another randomized study later this year after discussions with the FDA around alternative dosing strategies.



Financially, Bicara ended March with $539.8 million in cash and marketable securities after raising roughly $161.8 million in an oversubscribed offering, enough runway to fund operations into the first half of 2029, management said. Meanwhile, quarterly net losses widened to $56.2 million as R&D spending climbed alongside late-stage trials.



For long-term investors, the core question is whether Bicara’s promising early oncology data can eventually translate into a commercially meaningful cancer franchise in an increasingly competitive immunotherapy market.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.