Bic - ADR (BICEY) Price Target Increased by 8.46% to 42.95

The average one-year price target for Bic - ADR (OTC:BICEY) has been revised to 42.95 / share. This is an increase of 8.46% from the prior estimate of 39.60 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.28 to a high of 49.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.71% from the latest reported closing price of 30.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bic - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BICEY is 0.05%, a decrease of 10.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.91% to 32K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BICEY by 18.21% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BICEY by 8.57% over the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 15.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BICEY by 14.13% over the last quarter.

