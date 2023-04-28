Bic - ADR (BICEY) Declares $1.41 Dividend

Bic - ADR said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.41 per share. Previously, the company paid $1.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 25, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $29.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.83%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bic - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BICEY is 0.05%, a decrease of 6.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.66% to 34K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.97% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bic - ADR is 42.35. The forecasts range from a low of 38.88 to a high of $47.92. The average price target represents an increase of 44.97% from its latest reported closing price of 29.21.

The projected annual revenue for Bic - ADR is 2,285MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 20.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BICEY by 17.01% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 17.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BICEY by 14.91% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BICEY by 6.56% over the last quarter.

