Biathlon-Norwegian Olympic champion Eckhoff retires

March 15 (Reuters) - Norway's Tiril Eckhoff, a double Olympic biathlon mixed relay champion and three-times individual world champion, has announced her retirement, the Norwegian Ski Federation said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old won 23 medals at Winter Olympics and World Championships during her career, 12 of them gold.

"Biathlon has been my life almost for along as I can remember and it's weird to envision a life without it," Eckhoff said in a statement.

"The last year, I have been somewhat on the sidelines, so it feels like a natural transition to the decision I have now made that I will retire. It's weird and a little sad - but also really lovely in a way," she added

