Biathlon-IBU bans Russian, Belarus biathlon federations

BERLIN, March 29 (Reuters) - The International Biathlon Union (IBU) on Tuesday said it had suspended the national federations of Russia and Belarus following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The IBU said both national federations (NFs) had brought the sport into disrepute and had "violated the humanitarian obligations".

"These violations... bring the IBU and the sport of biathlon into disrepute," the IBU said in a statement.

"It would be unfair for the NFs of the attacking countries to continue to enjoy the full rights of IBU membership when their nations have disrupted the conduct of sport in Ukraine," the IBU said in a statement.

More than a month into the war, the biggest attack on a European nation since World War Two, more than 3.8 million people have fled abroad, thousands have been killed and injured, and Russia's economy has been pummelled by sanctions.

Russia calls its mission a "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" Ukraine.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

((karolos.grohmann@thomsonreuters.com; +491743343192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.